Iomega hires new CEO

Zip storage-drive maker Iomega has hired Werner Heid as president and chief executive officer. Heid, who has been a member of Iomega's board of directors since May 2000, will be the financially struggling company's third CEO in two years.

In 1998, Heid was named president of Proxima, a manufacturer of multimedia projectors. After Proxima's merger with InFocus, another maker of multimedia projectors, he served as executive vice president of worldwide sales, marketing and service at InFocus. Heid spent the first 12 years of his career in marketing roles for Hewlett-Packard printers. He has a master's degree in electrical engineering from Karlsruhe University in Germany. "My eyes are wide open to the challenges that lay ahead of me, but I am steadfast in my belief that Iomega will recapture its position as the de facto standard for data-management in today's digital revolution," Heid said in a statement Monday.