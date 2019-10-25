Investigators' report on 737 MAX crash blames Boeing design, Lion Air staff

Boeing

Indonesian investigators final report on the deadly 2018 Lion Air Boeing 737 Max crash criticised the design of Boeing's anti-stall system and errors made by airline staff, according to Reuters. The report is apparently due to be released publicly late Friday or Saturday.

Lion Air flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea shortly after taking off from Jakarta, Indonesia, on Oct. 29, 2018, killing all 189 people on board. A similar 737 Max crash occurred in Ethiopia in March, and took 154 people's lives.

The Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) report apparently blames the Boeing's newly installed MCAS anti-stall system -- which has been a focus for months -- for automatically pushing the plane's nose down and left the pilots fighting for control. The system didn't "adequately consider the likelihood of loss of control of the aircraft," the report noted.

Investigators highlighted other factors in crash, such as "deficiencies" in flight crew communication, manual control of the aircraft and distractions in the cockpit.

"We commend Indonesia's KNKT for its extensive efforts to determine the facts of this accident, the contributing factors to its cause and recommendations aimed toward our common goal that this never happens again," Boeing President & CEO Dennis Muilenburg said in an emailed statement.

He noted that the company is "addressing the KNKT's safety recommendations

The 737 Max remains grounded globally, and the Federal Aviation Authority's certification process is under scrutiny. Lion Air didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the Indonesian report.