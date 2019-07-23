Invader Zim movie is invading Netflix in August

Invader Zim is heading back to Earth, via Netflix. The streaming network announced Tuesday that Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus, an animated movie continuing the Nickelodeon TV show, will premiere on Aug. 16.

The teaser doesn't reveal much, but Netflix offered up a brief plot summary, saying, "Zim discovers his almighty leaders never had any intention of coming to Earth and he loses confidence in himself for the first time in his life, which is the big break his human nemesis, Dib has been waiting for."

The original Invader Zim show ran from 2001 to 2006 on Nickelodeon, and focuses on an alien whose plans to conquer Earth don't quite work out as anticipated.