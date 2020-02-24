Rob Rodriguez/CNET

Is it possible to avoid nuclear winter? Stop a pandemic? Ride out a tsunami? Could we avoid an apocalypse by escaping the planet altogether? If the end of the world arrives, we may not be able to stop it, but we could hack the hell out of it.

On March 9, CNET is bringing you Hacking the Apocalypse, a new series looking at high-tech solutions to the worst-case scenarios. The six-part series launches on YouTube and CNET on Monday, March 9, with a new episode every day.

I'll take you to meet everyone from preppers and pandemic experts, and I'll road test some fascinating tech that could save the world. Plus, you can check out the accompanying stories, covering what you could need to know about the end of the world.

Your survival handbook

We crossed the United States over the course of three months to meet the bright minds trying to hack a way out of the apocalypse and then crammed everything into a six-episode survival guide:

Episode 1: Nuclear Winter, March 9

Episode 2: Pandemic, March 10

Episode 3: Global Drought, March 11

Episode 4: Tsunami, March 12

Episode 5: Cryonics, March 13

Episode 6: Escape the Planet, March 14

In these six episode, we take a deep dive into a raft of end-of-world scenarios as well as ways to escape them. We'll explore the world's most deluxe survival bunker and a tsunami escape pod and talk with the scientists seeking ways to feed us in the future and help us survive on Mars.

Nuclear Winter

What exactly happens when a nuke goes off? And just how long would we survive if the whole planet went into a full-scale nuclear winter? We travel to Boulder, Colorado, to learn the science behind nuclear winter with an atmospheric scientist and nuclear expert, Professor Brian Toon.

From there, we fly to Kansas to visit a real-life nuclear bunker, made for the world's richest preppers. Turns out avoiding nuclear winter doesn't mean sacrificing luxury!

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Nuclear Winter on March 9.

Pandemic

If Outbreak and Contagion taught us anything, it's that the next pandemic could be a sneeze or a germ-riddled handshake away. But how do we prepare for a public health emergency? We visit the Mutter Museum at the College of Physicians in Philadelphia to learn about the last pandemic we faced (it wasn't pretty) and speak to the leading public health experts at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to get an outbreak plan in order.

But the big innovation comes from a team of scientists in Colorado who are working on a way to fight the world's most terrifying superbugs -- and they're doing it with the same technology you might find in your television.

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Pandemic on March 10.

Global Drought

Years-long droughts in California, and South Africa running out of water -- the impacts of climate change are devastating the planet and it's only going to get worse. In this episode, we learn about the real threat of global drought, before visiting a lab in New York to learn how scientists could turn toxic waste water into something you can drink.

Then we head across the Hudson River to visit Bowery Farming, an innovative company that's hacking the future of farming with 90% less water.

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Global Drought on March 11.

Tsunami



Andy Altman/CNET

The coast off the Pacific Northwest is a hotzone for catastrophic earthquakes, so what better place to test out a tsunami survival pod? In this episode, we speak to one of the world's leading seismological experts to find out just what happens when the Earth shakes, before heading to Seattle to road test (or should that be water test?) a tiny escape pod that could save us from tsunami devastation.

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Tsunami on March 12.

Cryonics

If the end of the world is coming, could we cheat death and put our bodies on ice? To answer that question, we visit the facilities of the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, a company promising a second life in the future through the power of cryonics. Delving into the murky world of cryonics is fascinating (and a little haunting). While the hope of escaping death might sound promising, the scientific proof leaves a lot to be desired.

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Cryonics on March 13.

Escape the Planet

If the s--- really hits the fan, could we just bypass the apocalypse and escape the planet altogether? In our final episode of Hacking the Apocalypse, we visit NASA and learn about the space agency's bid to get humans back on the moon and on to Mars. And to get a sense of what life will look like once we've become a multi-planet species, we talk to the team behind Marsha, a 3D-printed Mars habitat that could be our new home on the red planet.

Watch Hacking the Apocalypse: Escape the Planet on March 14.