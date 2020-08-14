Introducing Generation Next, a new show about new game consoles

With the launch of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X looming on the horizon, the good folks at our sister site Gamespot have taken it upon themselves to launch Generation Next, a weekly show designed to digest the latest news regarding the upcoming next generation consoles.

Kicking off its first episode Aug. 14, Generation Next is hosted by Lucy James, Jordan Ramée and Tamoor Hussain. Each episode will be roughly 8-15 mins long and, instead of stoking the fires of juvenile consoles wars, it strives to be educational, answering the question: Which next-generation console is right for you?

On the first episode? Halo Infinite's delay until 2021, the implications of having to pay extra to upgrade Control on Xbox Series X and PS5, and the existing games you need to play before graduating to the next generation.



New episodes will launch weekly, every Friday, at 8 a.m. PT.