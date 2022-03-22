Internet Crime Cost People More Than $6.9B in 2021, FBI Says

Bill Hinton

People lost more than $6.9 billion to internet crimes in 2021, a more than $2 billion jump from 2020, according to the FBI's annual Internet Crime Report. The report, released Tuesday, contains "information about the most prevalent internet scams" reported to the federal law enforcement agency's Internet Crime Complaint Center.

A total of 847,376 internet crime complaints were filed in 2021, a 7% increase from 2020, according to the FBI. The top three cybercrimes reported last year were phishing scams, non-payment/non-delivery and personal data breaches.

The FBI didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment. For more information about reported crimes and how you can stay vigilant against rising criminal activity on the internet, check out the full FBI Internet Crime Report.

More to come.