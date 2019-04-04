Internet Archive saves 490,000 songs that MySpace lost

Lionel Bonaventure / AFP / Getty Images

If your MySpace music was deleted in last month's server migration disaster, the Internet Archive might have some good news for you.

On Wednesday, the nonprofit digital library unveiled the MySpace Music Dragon Hoard, a collection of 490,000 mp3 files from 2008 to 2010 on the long-abandoned social media site.

"This set of 450,000 songs was done by an anonymous academic group who were studying music networks and grabbed 1.3 terabytes of mp3s to study from MySpace in roughly 2008-2010 to do so," Jason Scott, who works with the Internet Archive, tweeted.

ANNOUNCING THE MYSPACE MUSIC DRAGON HOARD, a 450,000 song collection of mp3s from 2008-2010 on MySpace, gathered before they were all "deleted" by mistake. https://t.co/oIunuHF7wc includes a link to a special custom search and play mechanism that lets you search and play songs. pic.twitter.com/aGkFPDBN7r — Jason Scott (@textfiles) April 4, 2019

Scott also asked Twitter users to contribute music files they have "lying around." The team is still working on optimizing the Hoard's search index.

MySpace's faulty server migration in March resulted in the deletion of millions of photos, videos and audio files between 2003 and 2015. The loss included 50 million songs.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple revamps iPads, MySpace loses lots of data