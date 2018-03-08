It has been a year filled with a renewed focus on female-empowerment and women speaking out. So for International Women's Day, we asked our team to call out the women that inspire them.

"Being a woman in tech is not easy," nominee Padmasree Warrior says. "Women often feel more pressure to prove themselves every step of the way."

While CNET is focused on the representation and roles of women in tech, this list acknowledges women across disciplines. Each woman featured in our first-ever Inspiring Women list was nominated by a staff member, leading to a diverse list of strong women who have made a difference in their field, from a founding member of #TimesUp to a former federal prosecutor, to a model empowering girls through coding.

This week, Mattel introduced 14 Shero dolls, one-of-a-kind likenesses of women who inspire people around the world (sadly, these aren't available for purchase). Mattel also introduced three Inspiring Women dolls: aviator Amelia Earhart, artist Frida Kahlo and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson (which you can preorder right now).

Each of these nominees deserves to their own doll, having made changes in her field in various ways. We appreciate these women who motivate us to continue to break down barriers, speak our minds and never take no for an answer; and we hope that you will be as inspired by them as we are.

Solving for XX: In the tech industry, it's not women who are the problem.

11 female-led movies on Netflix: This Women's History Month, feel empowered even while you're watching Netflix.