Cats rule the internet on any given day. Thursday, though, is International Cat Day, which means you're likely to see even more cats curled up on your social feeds than normal.
Using the hashtag #InternationalCatDay, folks are taking the chance to post pics of their feline companions.
Celebrities are into cats, too. Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks fame tweeted GIF of a him and a cat named Mayor.
Brands, companies and various institutions are getting in on International Cat Day, as well.
Some are even trying to be educational on International Cat Day.
Discuss: International Cat Day is taking over Twitter right meow
