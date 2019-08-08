International Cat Day is taking over Twitter right meow

Getty Images

Cats rule the internet on any given day. Thursday, though, is International Cat Day, which means you're likely to see even more cats curled up on your social feeds than normal.

Using the hashtag #InternationalCatDay, folks are taking the chance to post pics of their feline companions.

Well as its #InternationalCatDay have pictures of Banana being daft. Helping pick out clothes..hiding...stretching...daft cat pic.twitter.com/xWq9i5rOMk — HonestlyAine 💜 (@HonestlyAine) August 8, 2019

In celebration of #InternationalCatDay here is a festive throwback to Cutio offering a subtle reminder that, unlike puzzles, time spent with cats is never wasted. pic.twitter.com/1ARarudAkY — Victoria Mullins (@Vick_Mullins) August 8, 2019

Celebrities are into cats, too. Kyle MacLachlan of Twin Peaks fame tweeted GIF of a him and a cat named Mayor.

Happy #InternationalCatDay! Hope your feline friends have a little less catitude than the Mayor’s here 😸 pic.twitter.com/UzBYmqa8y9 — Kyle MacLachlan (@Kyle_MacLachlan) August 8, 2019

A cat after my own heart... AND bowtie!!

Happy #InternationalCatDay!! pic.twitter.com/RnYWRDqcak — Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) August 8, 2019

Brands, companies and various institutions are getting in on International Cat Day, as well.

Did someone say #InternationalCatDay? This Skycouch looks like the purrrfect place for a cat nap ✈️😻 pic.twitter.com/Ni8i4cx6Xq — Air New Zealand✈️ (@FlyAirNZ) August 8, 2019

Remy the cat lives nearly a mile away, but he loves to hang out on the Harvard campus 🐱 #InternationalCatDay pic.twitter.com/KGWk8goIfQ — Harvard University (@Harvard) August 8, 2019

Some are even trying to be educational on International Cat Day.

It doesn't matter if you're a cat person 🐱 or a BIG cat person 🦁🐯 these amazing facts will make your day! Happy #InternationalCatDay 🐆🐅 https://t.co/tbM3BPw2Km pic.twitter.com/7gBHCWd4eq — WWF 🐼 (@WWF) August 8, 2019

In celebration of #InternationalCatDay, we present to you one of Branwell's earliest known pieces of artwork, dated January 1828 and created when he was just 10 years old. pic.twitter.com/C8fdYY9bz7 — Brontë Parsonage (@BronteParsonage) August 8, 2019