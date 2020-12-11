Blanc

If your futuristic fantasies have ever included wearing a mask that protects you from germs while fully protecting your identity, say hello to Blanc, a full-face mask that makes you look like a faceless robot or a member of Daft Punk.

The wild-looking mask protects your eyes, nose and mouth from the outside world while ensuring the outside world can't see a single millimeter of your face.

"Keep your identity secure behind its opaque changeable front panels," says the Kickstarter campaign for the project, which has blown past its $20,000 goal on the crowdfunding platform, exceeding $245,000 with 37 days to go.

Blanc filters air through two reusable and replaceable HEPA filters. But Blanc's international team, which includes product designers, engineers, scientists and marketing specialists, says it wants to give users more than just safety.

The headgear, which calls itself a "thousand masks in one," has swappable panels, clipped to the frame and held by magnets, that let you adjust the look to channel your mood and match your outfit. You could opt to encase your head in stripes, leopard print or a camouflage pattern, for example, or go with classic silver for a more Mandalorian vibe. The black and white combo gives the mask a distinctly PlayStation 5 je ne sais quoi.

"Express your creativity whether you are taking a walk in the park, sitting in front of your computer at the office, or enjoying your evening with friends at a club," the Kickstarter project says.

The mask is available for preorder on Kickstarter now at reward levels starting at $79 (about £60, AU$105). The product's expected to ship to anywhere in the world March 2021, though co-founder Philipp Egorov, an IT expert based in Moscow, told me the team is pushing for a mid-February rollout.

The response to Blanc has been overwhelming, Egorov says, with particular high levels of interest out of Japan.

"We're getting tons of controversial feedback though," Egorov added. "I personally love the recent 'Can I both love and hate it?' commentary from the Australia-based backer who ended up buying three masks."

Do keep in mind, of course, that not all crowdfunding projects deliver on time and as promised. And that in some situations, it's helpful for people to be able to see your eyes.