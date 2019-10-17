Intel will publish gender and race pay gap data, report says

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Intel has said it will publicly release employee pay data broken down by race and gender, as originally reported by Bloomberg Thursday. The promised disclosure follows a week of turmoil at Intel, after the company agreed to pay $5 million to settle employee accusations of racial and sexual pay descrimination. The settlement followed Intel's claims earlier in the year that it had closed its pay gap.

This year, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) will for the first time require the same kind of pay data from all companies with more than 100 employees, although companies will not be required to publicly disclose that data. Previously, as Bloomberg reported, the EEOC required race and gender data, but not pay data.

"Although much progress has been made in the past 50 years, pay disparities continue to be a problem in the American workplace," the EEOC said in a post, explaining that the data will "encompass more than 63 million workers and will strengthen enforcement efforts of pay equality laws and help employers evaluate their own practices."

Intel told CNET it would release its data by the fourth quarter of this year.

