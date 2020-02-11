CNET también está disponible en español.

Intel pulls out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fears

The semiconductor company is withdrawing "out of an abundance of caution."

Intel headquarters in Santa Clara, California

The California-based Intel won't be traveling to Barcelona for MWC.

 Stephen Shankland/CNET

Intel confirmed that it wasn't going to attend Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, joining a stream of companies reacting to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year's Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

"We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events."

