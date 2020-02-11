Intel confirmed that it wasn't going to attend Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, joining a stream of companies reacting to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.
"The safety and wellbeing of all our employees and partners is our top priority, and we have withdrawn from this year's Mobile World Congress out of an abundance of caution," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
"We are grateful to the GSMA for their understanding and look forward to attending and supporting future Mobile World Congress events."
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Intel pulls out of MWC 2020 due to coronavirus fears
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.