Intel's newest low-cost NUC is a cheap, fully-functional Windows 10 PC with a quad-core Apollo Lake Celeron processor.

Photo by Intel

What's a NUC? That stands for "next unit of computing," which is Intel's name for a line of mini desktop computers. Often, these are barebones systems that ship without an operating system or even all the required components, but the new NUC6CAYS model popping up in online stores now is a ready to run Windows 10 machine.

And for everything that the preconfigured Intel NUC6CAYS has (Intel will also release a barebones version), it's an attractively affordable option. Intel's recommended customer price is $215 (converts to AU$297 and £175), but right now you can find it online at Amazon and Newegg for around $230 (converts to AU$318 and £187).

Photo by Intel

NUCs, around since 2012, are basically one step up from a Compute Stick. Though they're usually pricier than similar mini PC counterparts made by other manufacturers, the NUC6CAYS bucks the trend with its low price and impressive specs.

Specs