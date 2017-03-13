CNET

Intel bought Israeli self-driving startup Mobileye in the biggest tech deal in the Middle Eastern country's history, as the two companies join forces to bring autonomous cars to the road.

The $15 billion deal, announced Monday, is grabbing attention on both Facebook and Twitter. Meanwhile, Boaty McBoatface's first voyage is piling up tweets filled with well wishes.

Social Cues is our look at what people are talking about across social media. Here's what is trending this Monday:

Intel: The chip giant is trending on Facebook and Twitter after buying Mobileye for $15 billion. The move paves the road for Intel's push into self-driving cars. Intel and Mobileye have partnered together previously, along with BMW to work toward getting autonomous cars on roads by 2021. Intel has been moving aggressively to add to its self-driving car efforts, buying Itseez last year to help cars "see" more on the road. On Twitter, people are envisioning what this means for future cars and marking the largest deal in Israeli tech history.

Ferguson: Protests have erupted again in Ferguson, Missouri, after a new documentary claims that unreleased surveillance footage would show that Michael Brown did not rob a convenience store before police shot and killed him in 2014. The "Stranger Fruit" documentary premiered at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, on Saturday, leading to protests on Sunday night. Police reported about eight gunshot blasts into the air in Ferguson with hundreds of protesters outside the store, but no injuries. #FergusonMarket and "Shooting of Michael Brown" are trending on Twitter and Facebook, respectively. The store owner has denied claims of Brown's innocence.

Boaty McBoatface: They grow up so fast ... Boaty McBoatface the submarine will set sail on its first voyage to explore the Antarctic Peninsula, according to the BBC. The name was intended for the UK's new polar research vessel, after the National Environment Research Council asked the internet to name its new ship. While Boaty McBoatface won the popular vote, the council decided on RSS Sir David Attenborough for the vessel. However, Boaty McBoatface did make it onto the ship's sub. On Twitter, the hilarious name is trending as people wish the yellow submarine a successful first voyage.

Blizzard Warning: The Northeast is bracing for a blizzard Monday night. New York City is expecting up to 18 inches of snow by Tuesday, as do New Jersey and Long Island. This is predicted to be the biggest snowstorm of the winter, according to CBS News. "Blizzard Warning" is trending on Twitter as people track the storm.

Ed Sheeran: The singer will get a cameo role in the next season of "Game of Thrones," thanks to some love for Arya. "GoT" executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss said at a SXSW panel that they wanted to surprise Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark, because she's a huge fan of the English singer. Sheeran is trending on Facebook for his on-screen guest role as fans spread the news that he's heading to Westeros.

