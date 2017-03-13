Would you ride in a self-driving car powered by Intel? (The 3:59, Ep. 193)

Getty Images

Intel thinks your next car (or at least your next, next car) will be autonomous.

The world's largest chipmaker on Monday said it agreed to buy Mobileye, which makes chips to power self-driving vehicles, for about $15 billion. The purchase could speed up development and adoption of autonomous-car technology, thanks to Intel's huge reach.

We also talk about the many ways people jury-rig the payments app Venmo to make it an even more social experience.

