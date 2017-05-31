Intel cuts the HTC Vive VR’s annoying cords

Intel

Right now, the HTC Vive is the most immersive and amazing VR experience you can get. It's also a tangled mess of wires chained to a PC that takes up a lot of space. Not so with the HTC Vive prototype equipped with Intel's WiGig technology. Able to transfer and relay large amounts of data wirelessly, the gadget that was demonstrated at Computex Taiwan yesterday apparently offers the same rich VR environment but without fussy cords to trip you up.

That's a good thing too since the HTC Vive is the only virtual reality setup to provide a truly walkable experience that's able to track you inside rooms and keep everything in the proper scale. There are other VR options available now such as the Google Daydream and Samsung Gear VR but they rely on mobile handsets for computing power. The Vive leverages the full CPU and graphics chops of a high-octane dedicated gaming rig.

Want to get a closer look at the wireless HTC Vive? If you'll be attending E3 2017 you're in luck. HTC Vive plans to have the prototype on hand at its booth during the massive gaming expo.

Intel did not immediately respond to request for further comment.