Intel Corp. on Thursday said that CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned, and the board has named CFO Robert Swan as interim CEO.
The resignation comes after Krzanich disclosed a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee, and an investigation confirmed that it violated Intel's non-fraternization policy.
The board has begun a search for a permanent CEO.
Discuss: Intel CEO resigns, CFO will serve as interim chief
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.