Intel CEO resigns, CFO will serve as interim chief

The surprise move comes after he disclosed a consensual relationship with an Intel employee.

Intel Corp. on Thursday said that CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned, and the board has named CFO Robert Swan as interim CEO.

The resignation comes after Krzanich disclosed a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee, and an investigation confirmed that it violated Intel's non-fraternization policy.

The board has begun a search for a permanent CEO.

