12 Instant Pot Whole30 recipes you'll want to make again and again

The Whole30 Challenge may be most popular at the beginning of the year, but it's a great way to reset your diet at any time, and Whole30-compliant Instant Pot recipes make it much easier to follow the plan. It can feel pretty daunting at first as it forbids a lot of things, including all added sugar, alcohol, grains, dairy (except ghee or clarified butter) and most legumes -- which can make it difficult to figure out meals that fit the bill while still tasting good. Then there's the time it actually takes to cook a full meal, not always an easy prospect after work or school.
Luckily, lots of people have already done the prep work for you. We've rounded up some of the best Whole30 Instant Pot meals on the internet to help you get through the whole ordeal (er, "challenge") without too much stress.
Perfect Instant Pot Eggs
These get the first mention because they're easy, come out perfectly every time (including shells that slip right off) and are just as great for on-the-go breakfasts as they are for garnishing salads, soups and other meals. Adjust the cook time depending on how soft (or firm) you like your yolks and make up to a full dozen at once. Get the Perfect Instant Pot Eggs recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Pot Roast
This one is an IP Pot Roast...day that 5 times fast! If your tummy doesn't love potatoes like mine, use your favorite winter squash instead!
This tender beef pot roast nestles up to sweet potatoes (or winter squash), onions and carrots with rosemary and thyme. Like most Whole30 recipes, it also touts itself as paleo, which is true -- in fact, all Whole30 recipes are paleo but not all paleo recipes are Whole30 compliant, as they may contain verboten ingredients such as honey or maple syrup. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Pot Roast recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Soup
This Whole30 Instant Pot chicken tortilla-less soup is full of flavor and so easy to make! Super quick and filling, this Mexican soup is creamy, spicy, and low carb. This stuff is amazing!! My very own partner made this at least 5 times during her first Whole30. This soup is sure to be a hit with anyone that tries it!
Think of this as tortilla soup without the tortillas (which you can't have on Whole30 -- unless you buy or make cassava flour tortillas). Coconut milk makes it creamy while chicken and zucchini make it filling. And you can top it off with as many avocado slices as you like. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Soup recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Beef and Broccoli
This new takeout fakeout beef & broccoli recipe is on the blog! Start to finish it only takes THIRTY MINUTES in the instant pot. So not only is it better for you but it's gonna be on the table faster than *actual* takeout would be
Whole30 also forbids soy sauce but coconut aminos are A-OK and can be used as a substitute. Combined with garlic, ginger, sesame, red pepper and beef broth, they make a great sauce for flank steak and broccoli. Serve it over cauliflower rice since actual grains are out too. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Beef and Broccoli recipe.
Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Butter Chicken
10-minute INSTANT POT BUTTER CHICKEN ! It's a dream come true to make a chicken dish without having to dice and slice. Just add everything to the pot and 10-mins later...voila EASY BUTTER CHICKEN ! It's gluten-free, dairy-free, Whole30, and Keto friendly. thighs or breasts both welcome ! Easy, delicious, and won't heat up your house !
Another delicious thing to ladle over cauliflower rice (aka, your new best food friend)? This luscious butter chicken in a sauce packed with ginger, garlic and shallots, plus creamy coconut milk. Get the Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Butter Chicken recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Magic Pork
NEW recipe on the blog & app: Instant Pot Magic Pork! It's Whole30-friendly, easy-peasy, and packed with umami!
Pile this succulent, umami-rich shredded pork on top of roasted potatoes (white ones and sweet ones are allowed on Whole30), use it to make lettuce wraps or -- you guessed it -- serve it over cauliflower rice. You won't miss sandwich buns or taco shells one bit. Or at least you'll get over it pretty quickly once you start digging in. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Magic Pork recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo
HAPPY, HAPPY Wednesday to youuuuu!! I've got something pretty out of the box and delicious ready for you on the blog. It's no secret that I'm all about easy recipes, which is why I am shocked it has taken me *this* long to start putting my Instant Pot to use. I've finally busted it out of its hiding space and utilized it to make this Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo. This gumbo is delicious served with a scoop of cauliflower rice *or white rice, if you're not Whole30ing* and is extremely filling. I actually prefer to eat it chilled... it's almost like a gumbo gazpacho... GUMBO GAZPACHO GOODNESS- for real!
When you're ready for a pescatarian option, sea bass and shrimp swim in a tomato-based broth that's good to the last drop. It also happens to pair well with good old cauliflower rice for sopping it all up. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Pho
Ollie and I are feeling under the weather today and the only thing that will bring us back to life is Instant Pot Chicken Pho!
Purists may scoff at the use of zucchini noodles, but they're perfectly at home in a steaming bowl of fragrant chicken pho. Do note that if you add the optional maple syrup, it's no longer Whole30 compliant. But it's paleo either way -- and comes from the queen of paleo herself, Michelle Tam. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Pho recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls
Many of you have asked me for more low-carb (and properly combined) meal ideas, so this Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowl recipe is now on the blog! The cauliflower "rice" and flavorful chicken cook in the same pot at the same time, for an ultra-efficient meal.
Remember cauliflower rice? It's great as the base for all sorts of grain-free bowls, like these burrito-inspired chicken and vegetable ones. Since you can't have beans or cheese (or sour cream) on Whole30, feel free to add extra veggies -- and if you've never tried the pot-in-pot method before, you'll love the fact that it lets you make the cauliflower rice and the chicken at the same time! If you really miss the creamier elements, try topping it off with this compliant avocado sauce. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Taco Soup
Who is feeling like they need a warm and comforting bowl of goodness this evening? I know I am craving some, as I've been out running errands all day. Wish I had some of this Whole30 Creamy Taco Soup ready for dinner tonight, but I think I'll be scrounging around my fridge scraps instead... unfortunately. If you're in the midst of a JanuaryWhole30, then look no further...! This creamy and delicious soup recipe is perfect for meal prep and can be made easily and quickly in an Instant Pot, slow cooker or on the stove top.
With ground beef, tomatoes and lots of warming spices, this is kind of like a brothier version of chili (sans beans, of course). It gets a little extra body from coconut milk, which is another ingredient that turns up a lot in Whole30 recipes. If you prefer, you can make this in your slow cooker instead. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Taco Soup recipe.
Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Saag
I used to think that cooking Indian food at home was difficult and time consuming, but owning an Instant Pot basically changed all that! This Paleo Instant Pot Saag Paneer is new on the blog, made without any cheese or dairy, and ready in less than 30 minutes. It's such a yummy way to get in a ton of veggies in one sitting, and it's also keto, Whole30-compliant, and vegan optional!
While Whole30 has no problems with moderate amounts of meat, if you personally don't eat it, or if you just need a break from animal protein, this creamy spinach saag is a great vegetarian option that can be made vegan too -- just use coconut oil in place of the ghee or clarified butter. And in either case, you can probably guess what it's best served with... Get the Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Saag recipe.
Whole30 Instant Pot Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup
Cruisin along day 11 of Whole30, and I must say, this is my easiest round yet! Having a big bowl of this Creamy Carrot and Ginger Soup is making lunch my new favorite meal. This soup is also my daughter's favorite! I've already made 2 batches in the past week for school lunches and myself. I've also updated the recipe to include instantpot instructions.
Coconut milk lends its characteristic creaminess to this nourishing and comforting vegan soup as well, with carrots and ginger playing perfectly off of each other. Just the thing for a chilly evening, although it also works served cold during summertime. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup recipe.
For more easy Whole30 meal inspiration, check out The Whole30 Slow Cooker cookbook ($18 at Amazon).
This story was originally posted at Chowhound.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.