12 Instant Pot Whole30 recipes you'll want to make again and again

The Whole30 Challenge may be most popular at the beginning of the year, but it's a great way to reset your diet at any time, and Whole30-compliant Instant Pot recipes make it much easier to follow the plan. It can feel pretty daunting at first as it forbids a lot of things, including all added sugar, alcohol, grains, dairy (except ghee or clarified butter) and most legumes -- which can make it difficult to figure out meals that fit the bill while still tasting good. Then there's the time it actually takes to cook a full meal, not always an easy prospect after work or school.

Luckily, lots of people have already done the prep work for you. We've rounded up some of the best Whole30 Instant Pot meals on the internet to help you get through the whole ordeal (er, "challenge") without too much stress.

Perfect Instant Pot Eggs

These get the first mention because they're easy, come out perfectly every time (including shells that slip right off) and are just as great for on-the-go breakfasts as they are for garnishing salads, soups and other meals. Adjust the cook time depending on how soft (or firm) you like your yolks and make up to a full dozen at once. Get the Perfect Instant Pot Eggs recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Pot Roast

This tender beef pot roast nestles up to sweet potatoes (or winter squash), onions and carrots with rosemary and thyme. Like most Whole30 recipes, it also touts itself as paleo, which is true -- in fact, all Whole30 recipes are paleo but not all paleo recipes are Whole30 compliant, as they may contain verboten ingredients such as honey or maple syrup. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Pot Roast recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Soup

Think of this as tortilla soup without the tortillas (which you can't have on Whole30 -- unless you buy or make cassava flour tortillas). Coconut milk makes it creamy while chicken and zucchini make it filling. And you can top it off with as many avocado slices as you like. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Soup recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Beef and Broccoli

Whole30 also forbids soy sauce but coconut aminos are A-OK and can be used as a substitute. Combined with garlic, ginger, sesame, red pepper and beef broth, they make a great sauce for flank steak and broccoli. Serve it over cauliflower rice since actual grains are out too. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Beef and Broccoli recipe.

Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Butter Chicken

Another delicious thing to ladle over cauliflower rice (aka, your new best food friend)? This luscious butter chicken in a sauce packed with ginger, garlic and shallots, plus creamy coconut milk. Get the Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Butter Chicken recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Magic Pork

Pile this succulent, umami-rich shredded pork on top of roasted potatoes (white ones and sweet ones are allowed on Whole30), use it to make lettuce wraps or -- you guessed it -- serve it over cauliflower rice. You won't miss sandwich buns or taco shells one bit. Or at least you'll get over it pretty quickly once you start digging in. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Magic Pork recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo

When you're ready for a pescatarian option, sea bass and shrimp swim in a tomato-based broth that's good to the last drop. It also happens to pair well with good old cauliflower rice for sopping it all up. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Seafood Gumbo recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Pho

Purists may scoff at the use of zucchini noodles, but they're perfectly at home in a steaming bowl of fragrant chicken pho. Do note that if you add the optional maple syrup, it's no longer Whole30 compliant. But it's paleo either way -- and comes from the queen of paleo herself, Michelle Tam. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Pho recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls

Remember cauliflower rice? It's great as the base for all sorts of grain-free bowls, like these burrito-inspired chicken and vegetable ones. Since you can't have beans or cheese (or sour cream) on Whole30, feel free to add extra veggies -- and if you've never tried the pot-in-pot method before, you'll love the fact that it lets you make the cauliflower rice and the chicken at the same time! If you really miss the creamier elements, try topping it off with this compliant avocado sauce. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Chicken Burrito Bowls recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Taco Soup

With ground beef, tomatoes and lots of warming spices, this is kind of like a brothier version of chili (sans beans, of course). It gets a little extra body from coconut milk, which is another ingredient that turns up a lot in Whole30 recipes. If you prefer, you can make this in your slow cooker instead. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Taco Soup recipe.

Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Saag

While Whole30 has no problems with moderate amounts of meat, if you personally don't eat it, or if you just need a break from animal protein, this creamy spinach saag is a great vegetarian option that can be made vegan too -- just use coconut oil in place of the ghee or clarified butter. And in either case, you can probably guess what it's best served with... Get the Whole30 Paleo Instant Pot Saag recipe.

Whole30 Instant Pot Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

Coconut milk lends its characteristic creaminess to this nourishing and comforting vegan soup as well, with carrots and ginger playing perfectly off of each other. Just the thing for a chilly evening, although it also works served cold during summertime. Get the Whole30 Instant Pot Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup recipe.

