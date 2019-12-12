CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Last full moon of the decade Stop robocalls Watch the Geminid meteor shower peak Mac Pro Resident Evil 3 remake Best phones of 2019
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

A $60 Instant Pot with sous vide function (!) is on sale, today only

Plus, a KitchenAid pro series stand mixer for less than $200 at Best Buy.

walmart-100-instant-pot-cnet
Instant Pot
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Everyone needs a little helper, especially around the holidays. Santa has elves and now you -- the host with the most, perhaps a bit anxious about having hordes of family over -- have the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 multicooker, currently on major discount as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

The Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 multicooker works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, warmer, steamer, rice cooker and even sous vide cooker for easy apps, super sides and tender, fall-off-the-bone main courses. This miracle machine is currently half off, down to under $60 during the one-day-only deal. Yes, Instant Pot can help you nail your holiday hosting duties, but it can also make a perfect gift for anyone on your list. 

The one thing an Instant Pot can't do? Mix a perfect batch of cookie dough, but fear not: This KitchenAid Pro 500 Series stand mixer
-- one of the brand's most powerful models -- is also currently down to under $200 (originally $500), also for today only.

Best Buy offers free and fast shipping on both units or order online and pick up the same day at your local Best Buy.

Instant Pot Viva 6-quart multicooker: $60

You save $60
Best Buy

Send all of your clunky kitchen appliances out to pasture and save room with this 9-in-1 kitchen workhorse. Easily programmable timer and cook settings make it a cinch to use. And with just one stainless steel pot, it's the easiest cleanup you'll ever have. 

$60 at Best Buy

KitchenAid Professional 500 Series stand mixer $200

You save $300
Best Buy

Take more than 50% off one of KitchenAid's most powerful stand mixers. With 10 speeds and a 5-quart mixing bowl, it can handle just about any baking job you've got. Plus, handy attachments turn your stand mixer into a meat grinder, pasta maker and more. Available in empire red, silver or black.

$200 at Best Buy
CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019