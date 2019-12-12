A $60 Instant Pot with sous vide function (!) is on sale, today only

Instant Pot

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Everyone needs a little helper, especially around the holidays. Santa has elves and now you -- the host with the most, perhaps a bit anxious about having hordes of family over -- have the Instant Pot Viva 6-quart 9-in-1 multicooker, currently on major discount as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

The Instant Pot Viva 9-in-1 multicooker works as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, warmer, steamer, rice cooker and even sous vide cooker for easy apps, super sides and tender, fall-off-the-bone main courses. This miracle machine is currently half off, down to under $60 during the one-day-only deal. Yes, Instant Pot can help you nail your holiday hosting duties, but it can also make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

The one thing an Instant Pot can't do? Mix a perfect batch of cookie dough, but fear not: This KitchenAid Pro 500 Series stand mixer

-- one of the brand's most powerful models -- is also currently down to under $200 (originally $500), also for today only.

Best Buy offers free and fast shipping on both units or order online and pick up the same day at your local Best Buy.

Best Buy Send all of your clunky kitchen appliances out to pasture and save room with this 9-in-1 kitchen workhorse. Easily programmable timer and cook settings make it a cinch to use. And with just one stainless steel pot, it's the easiest cleanup you'll ever have.