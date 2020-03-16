Get this $50 Instant Pot delivered to your door by Wednesday

Deal Savings Price





If you're hanging around the house a bunch -- and you should be -- this could be a good time to try out an Instant Pot multicooker. Instant Pots are perfect for cooking mass amounts of tasty comfort food (in case you're in need for one reason or another) and right now Best Buy has the on sale for just $50 -- down from $120 -- as Deal of the Day.

A few other hot one-day deals at Best Buy include a good-looking for just $15 or snag a powerful for less than $70. The Instant Pot and Hamilton Beach juicer are also available for free 2-day shipping. Let's have a look at these daily kitchen deals currently on at Best Buy.

In case you missed it, Instant Pots and other multicookers have enjoyed a Beatlemania-like rise over the past several years. The pressure cooker function makes low and slow-style foods like pulled pork and tender beef stew in as little as 30 minutes. Instant Pot Viva also does traditional slow cooking and functions as a rice cooker, warmer and more. A searing function means you can do your roast or tenderloin from start to finish without dirtying a single other pan. Instant Pot comes in several sizes but this 6-quart cooker is right in the sweet spot: large enough for almost any family meal but not so big that it'll enact a hostile takeover of cupboard space.

Shutterstock For a simple and straightforward coffee experience, this sturdy Bella 12-cup coffee maker is laughably cheap down to just $15 for today only. Programmable timer means you can set this so the waft of hot coffee wakes you up, just like in the commercials. Plus brew-pause function allows you to stop the process and sneak a cup for those moments you just can't wait (no judgment from us).

Hamilton Beach Make fresh juice chock full of antioxidants and immune boosters with this powerful juicer. A large mouth and extra-large pulp bin you can chuck large fruits and veggies in without wasting time chopping or prepping. The Hamilton Beach also catches your juice and separates froth so it's ready to drink immediately.

Best Buy ships orders over $40 for free which includes the Instant Pot or juicer. Or choose free in-store pickup on any item and snatch up your haul later today (though you must leave the house for this).