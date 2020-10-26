Save $70 on a 6-quart Instant Pot Smart with Wi-Fi functionality

Instant Pot

The Instant Pot hits its stride this time of year. If your ideal fall or winter dinner involves some tender, fall-off-the-bone meat situation but you haven't quite perfected the art of starting dinner three or four hours in advance, then you definitely need an Instant Pot, pronto. Right now Best Buy has a -- both Wi-Fi and Alexa-enabled -- marked down $70 to just $80 as one of its Deals of the Day. The 6-quart is definitely the most popular multicooker size and the Instant Pot Smart is one of the brand's most advanced models since you can monitor remotely and access hundreds of programmable recipes through the app. That means you won't have to do any digging or guesswork to find out how long your batch of short ribs, pork shoulder or chicken chili should cook for. Best Buy will ship the Instant Pot for free or you can choose free in-store pickup and grab it later today. If you prefer to buy from , the online retailer has price-matched the same model.

If you're already set up with an Instant Pot or other multicooker but have had your interest piqued by all this air fryer talk of late, Best Buy is also featuring a well-rated -- another one day deal. It'll make wings and frozen snacks taste like they've been deep-fried, with virtually no oil and totally slashing the fat and calorie counts. This air fryer also ships for free or is eligible for in-store pickup.