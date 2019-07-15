This Instant Pot Duo 6-quart with Echo Dot is just $89 today

In case you haven't realized by now, we're obsessed with the Instant Pot, which is why we couldn't be more excited about this Amazon Prime Day exclusive deal on one of the top end Instant Pots and compatible Echo Dot. Whether you're looking to make a quick and easy breakfast, a lunch-box-friendly dish your kids will love, or some perfect summer dishes, simply whip out your Instant Pot and it's on.

This multi-functioning product really does it all, allowing you to slow cook, saute or sear, make rice, yogurt, cake, and so much more. Lucky for you, Amazon Prime Day is the perfect time to buy an Instant Pot and we've found an incredible deal on one of the newest models, the Instant Pot Smart WiFi 6 Quart Multi-use Programmable Cooker. This new wifi-enabled Instant Pot model allows you to adjust, schedule, and monitor your cooker from your phone, tablet, and even your Amazon Alexa.

Not only does this Instant Pot model come with the ability to connect your device, but it also features 13 built-in programs and 12 pre-set temperatures, making the cooking process even easier. Additionally, the lid, steam rack, inner pot, and accessories are all dishwasher safe. This offer is only valid during Prime Day, so act fast and grab this must-have product while you can!