Instant Pot Mini, the perfect college cooking tool, is under $45 right now

Walmart

Just read through the many testimonials and you'll understand why the Instant Pot pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, warmer and rice cooker has been dubbed a "miracle machine." Sure, it's great for stick-to-your-ribs winter stews but it's also handy on summer nights when you have little to no desire to open that hot oven -- Instant Pots contain all their cooking heat within the air-locked body.

The Instant Pot is also an ultra-safe cooking machine perfect for students living in dorms and other small spaces, and a great alternative to accident-prone hot plates. The 3-quart model -- currently on sale for $45 at Walmart -- is small enough to fit on nearly any counter space and most recipes just call for dropping protein, sauce, stock and other ingredients right into the base for a fast, healthy and flavorful one-pot meal. From chicken chili to tender pulled pork, hearty vegetable soups and more Instant Pot meals often require minimal prep, chopping or and dicing with many clocking in well under an hour from start to finish.

Snag the convenient Instant Pot Mini on deep discount for your college kid and encourage healthy eating and fewer trips to the all-you-can-eat cafeteria or greasy pizza shop.

Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

walmart The Instant Pot Mini is the perfect programmable multicooker for college students or households with smaller cooking needs. It combines the power and speed of a pressure cooker with the ease of an advanced digital programming system for increased safety and accuracy. Make tender meats, quick and easy soups, stews, rice dishes, yogurt, mac and cheese and much more in minutes. Clean up is a breeze with just one single stainless steel pot to rinse.

Read more: Instant Pot accessories for healthy eating

Now playing: Watch this: 8 essential Instant Pot tips