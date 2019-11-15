This large 8-quart Instant Pot for $55 is another great early Black Friday deal

Amazon

The Instant Pot really is as easy as advertised. Drop all the foodstuff in and in as little as 15 minutes (depending on what you're making) you have a tasty and tender dinner, or food to meal prep with for the rest of the week. The one complaint I have with my own 3-quart Instant Pot is that it's a little on the small size, which is why this 8-quart Instant Pot Lux multicooker on sale for just $55 (down from $80) for today only is so appealing.

The Instant Pot exploded on the kitchen scene a few years back as multifunction workhorse, including a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker warmer, steamer and more. Unlike a normal pressure cooker or slow cooker, it has a saute function, too, so you can give your meats an initial seer to lock the juices and flavor in before closing the top to finish the job.

And, I know every kitchen product claims that "cleanup is a snap" but with Instant Pot it's true. There's really just one pot to clean -- take it from me, one of the world's least prolific dish-washers.

Now, we already know that the 6-quart Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 will sell for $49 during Walmart's Black Friday sale. But keep in mind, this model is bigger: It's the 8-quart Instant Pot Lux, and it's currently at one of the lowest prices we've seen. But the clock is ticking on this one day deal at Amazon.