A $60 Instant Pot Duo Nova in stylish black stainless steel

While we all squeeze the life out of these last days of summer, we should start thinking about the cooler weather to come. Don't fret: Summer may be prime frolicking weather, but fall food has the other seasons beat by a country mile, what with all its braised meats, slow-cooked stews and bubblin' casseroles. Get yourself prepared for fall cooking with either of the two kitchen deals going on now. An Instant Pot Duo Nova 6-quart multicooker is just $60, available in this slick black stainless steel at Macy's. And for just $17 you can snag a classic 4.5-quart Crock-Pot from Target and turn out easy fall-off-the-bone dinners all season.
The Instant Pot Duo does the work of many kitchen appliances, most notably a slow cooker, pressure cooker, steamer, warmer and rice cooker. Prepare comfort food favorites like pulled pork or chicken, pot roast, chilis and chowders, that taste like they took hours, often with very little prep or clean-up. This is one of the most popular kitchen inventions ever for good reason. Other retailers have price-matched the deal, including Amazon, where the average price is usually around $75, but only Macy's has it in this handsome black stainless steel. Plus, it ships for free.
Crock-Pot has become synonymous with slow cookers because it's been offering some of the most reliable models for years now. You don't need to spend a fortune on a slow cooker but even so, $17 is a darn good price for one. This 4.5-quart slow cooker has three settings -- low, high and warm -- which are all you need to make tender pulled chicken tacos, lamb stew, pork shoulder and more.
