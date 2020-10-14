Instant Pot discounted to $49 for Prime Day 2020, plus deals on more multicookers and slow cookers

Deal Savings Price









Prime Day is such an all-encompassing retail event that the term has come to include more than just the annual monster sale on Amazon. The annual sales spectacular has also spawned many knock-off savings events like Walmart's Big Save and Target's Deal Days, which are on now to coincide and directly compete with Prime Day.

The convergence of these three major sales brings big deals on Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands this week. Since it is definitely pressure cooker season, we've scoured the sales to find the best discounts on Instant Pots, slow cookers and other multicookers. So far we've found a on Walmart's website and a sleek, black and silver available online from Target, among other deals. We'll update this story with more of Amazon's Prime Day deals as they become available.

Insignia This is about as inexpensive as you'll find any multicooker, with all the functionality of an Instant Pot but for about half the price. The Insignia scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews on Best Buy and has six quarts of cooking capacity -- which is more than enough to handle easy weeknight dinners for a family of four.

Crock-Pot Best known for its slow cookers, Crock-Pot has its own version of the Instant Pot now and it scores extremely high marks in verified-purchase reviews from Target. It's down to $50 right now. The Express does everything that your standard Instant Pot does, including pressure cook, slow cook, warm, steam, sauté and more. If you dig a sleek, black and silver aesthetic, this is definitely your pick.

Instant Pot For a subtler Instant Pot, the 6-quart Lux is also on sale, down to just $59 and available in red or navy blue. The 6-quart Lux sports 12 cooking programs and a programmable timer. Free two-day shipping is included.

Instant Pot This multicooker does not have Instant Pot's signature pressure cooking function but it does slow cook, sear and sauté, steam, bake, roast and warm. It has a full 6-quart cooking capacity and sleek, modern look.