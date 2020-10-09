Install a doggie doorbell your dog really uses for just $23

Pebble

As a life-long dog owner, I've seen it all. I've had to replace doors because my dog scratched it to within an inch of its life. I've cleaned up after dogs that had accidents because no one noticed they needed to go out. And I've seen dogs hop like goats on trampolines trying to catch my eye when they want to come back in. The Pebble Smart Doggie Doorbell tries to solve all those problems; it has a big nose-friendly button and rings wirelessly wherever you choose to put the receiver. For a limited time, the when you apply promo code CHEAP10 at checkout. That's down from the regular price of $30.

I really love the idea of this doorbell. The large yellow button is an easy target for your pooch to hit, and it connects wirelessly to the indoor receiver up to 250 feet away. Installation is easy; it sticks with adhesive mounting tape, and the housing behind the button has a built-in treat holder to aid in training.

The doorbell is water-resistant and safe to use in rain and snow, so you can mount it outdoors -- so your pup can let you know when they want to come in -- or indoors to let you know when it's time to go out. I imagine that if your dog really takes to this system, you could mount one on both sides of the door for exit and entry. That's the real question, though: Can you teach your pup to use the doorbell? That's where your mileage will definitely vary, but I am optimistic that I would have been able to teach my last dog, Topher, to use this in no time flat.

There's nothing quite as adorable as dogs doing human things with intention -- like ringing a doorbell, riding a skateboard or doing taxes. With the Pebble, you stand a good chance of getting at least two out of three.

