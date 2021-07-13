Instagram's new security checkup helps you recover your account

Sarah Tew/CNET

Instagram's new feature aims to help you check your info quickly and easily so you can recover your account if you've been hacked. Called the "Security Checkup," the program walks you through steps such as checking your login information, updating your contact info, confirming which accounts share your info and reviewing your profile.

The social media service owned by Facebook outlined the checkup in a blog post on Tuesday. The post also outlined several recommendations for keeping your account secure outside of the new checkup. The picture and video sharing app recommended users enable two-factor authentication to make logging in more secure. Instagram reminded users that they don't send direct messages and cautioned against spam pretending to be from them.

Instagram also updated its support inbox, so you can keep track of the status of violations you've reported.