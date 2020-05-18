Instagram's new guide feature will help you find wellness content

Instagram

Instagram debuted a new Guides feature on Monday with the goal of making new wellness content a little easier to find. The guide lets Instagram users discover recommendations, tips and other content from creators, public figures, organizations and publishers.

The initial focus of the new feature will be on wellness, Instagram said in a blog post Monday. Instagram lets creators connect with expert organizations to share resources and tips on how to look after your well-being, maintain connections with others and manage anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic.

To view a Guide, you can visit the profile of participating creators like @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance. Then tap the booklet icon to view their Guide. Instagram plans on making the Guide accessible from the Explore tab soon.

In the Guide, you can see posts and videos that creators have paired with helpful tips and advice. You can also share a Guide to your story or in a direct message by tapping the share button.

