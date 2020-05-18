CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TikTok's new CEO launched Disney Plus, report says Uber cuts 3,000 more jobs 2021 Toyota Sienna Oculus Quest birthday Chrome browser tab groups Shkreli denied release

Instagram's new guide feature will help you find wellness content

Finding wellness tips and tricks should be a little easier.

screen-shot-2020-05-18-at-3-29-31-pm.png

Instagram has a new Guides feature.

 Instagram

Instagram debuted a new Guides feature on Monday with the goal of making new wellness content a little easier to find. The guide lets Instagram users discover recommendations, tips and other content from creators, public figures, organizations and publishers. 

The initial focus of the new feature will be on wellness, Instagram said in a blog post Monday. Instagram lets creators connect with expert organizations to share resources and tips on how to look after your well-being, maintain connections with others and manage anxiety during the coronavirus pandemic. 

To view a Guide, you can visit the profile of participating creators like @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong and @eenfance. Then tap the booklet icon to view their Guide. Instagram plans on making the Guide accessible from the Explore tab soon. 

In the Guide, you can see posts and videos that creators have paired with helpful tips and advice. You can also share a Guide to your story or in a direct message by tapping the share button.

See also: Instagram tip: How to post pictures from your computer instead of your phone

Now playing: Watch this: Tired of being tracked online, teens figured out a way...
5:25