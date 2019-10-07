A new Instagram feature helps you identify phishing emails

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Instagram users who have doubts about whether emails they receive from the social network are legitimate have a new tool that could give them peace of mind.

Instagram

On Monday, the Facebook-owned photo sharing site said it's introducing a new way for users to check if Instagram really sent them an email.

"Bad actors are getting better at imitating emails from Instagram, and it is becoming increasingly difficult for people to distinguish between a genuine email and a fake one," an Instagram spokeswoman said in a statement.

To access the new feature, you go to the site's settings and click on the security tab. There will be an option to see "Emails from Instagram." One tab, labeled security, will show you a list of emails the company sent you within the last 14 days that are tied to account security. The "other" tab will display emails Instagram sent that aren't related to security issues.

Instagram said users shouldn't click on a link in an email that appears to be from the company if they can't verify the social network sent it to them. Instagram also outlines steps on its site you can take to secure your account if you believe it's been hacked. That includes requesting a login link, reverting an email change and reporting the account.