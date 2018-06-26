Instagram could be worth more than $100 billion, and has 1 billion users a month. So it's not surprising that the company would roll out its own group video chat service, separate from its owner Facebook.
What might surprise you: You'll be able to keep browsing Instagram while you chat with three of your friends -- thanks to a nifty picture-in-picture mode built into the app. The new feature is rolling out now for iOS and Android, the company announced Tuesday.
Here's what it looks like, thanks to TechCrunch:
Sure, FaceTime will support 32-person chat and Snapchat has 16-person chat, but Instagram has something you can all do together.
Disclosure: Sean's wife works for Facebook as an internal video producer.
Discuss: Instagram's new 4-way group video chat lets you browse, too
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.