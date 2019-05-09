Instagram's #GramFam magazine wants to teach you exam-survival skills

The Mix

In response to a rise in the use of #examstress on Instagram, the Facebook-owned social media site is offering advice in online magazine #GramFam. The 'zine will feature school advice from celebrities and influencers like Jameela Jamil and Love Island's Dr. Alex George, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The magazine, which is ramping up ahead of end of the year exams, is a collaboration between Instagram, charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (Calm) and digital support service The Mix. The magazine, which launched last month, can be found by searching #GramFam on Instagram or checking out Calm's and The Mix's pages.

Instagram wasn't immediately available for comment, but Calm boss Simon Gunning told Bloomberg that the reaction to the campaign has been great.

"We're delighted to bring our #GramFam campaign with The Mix and Instagram to life with this #GramFam Live event, centered around supporting young people through the difficult revision and exam period," Gunning said, according to Bloomberg..