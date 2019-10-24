Your days of lurking on Instagram without being logged in seem to be over. It's no longer possible to dig into a public Instagram account unless you're signed into your own.
It's not clear when exactly the change went into effect, but Mashable caught it earlier and reported Wednesday that a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it.
Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
We found that it was possible to scroll through a few rows of photos before being prompted to sign in, making it difficult to do a deep dive on anyone's account.
The move is in line with Instagram's decision earlier in October to get rid of the Following tab, which gave folks a window into the posts and accounts their friends were engaging with.
Discuss: Instagram won't let you lurk anymore without signing in
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.