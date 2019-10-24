CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram won't let you lurk anymore without signing in

Now there's a limit on how much scrolling you can do without being logged in.

instagram-logo-3

Instagram is limiting your lurking.

 Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Your days of lurking on Instagram without being logged in seem to be over. It's no longer possible to dig into a public Instagram account unless you're signed into your own. 

It's not clear when exactly the change went into effect, but Mashable caught it earlier and reported Wednesday that a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We found that it was possible to scroll through a few rows of photos before being prompted to sign in, making it difficult to do a deep dive on anyone's account. 

The move is in line with Instagram's decision earlier in October to get rid of the Following tab, which gave folks a window into the posts and accounts their friends were engaging with. 

