Instagram won't let you lurk anymore without signing in

Graphic by Pixabay/Illustration by CNET

Your days of lurking on Instagram without being logged in seem to be over. It's no longer possible to dig into a public Instagram account unless you're signed into your own.

It's not clear when exactly the change went into effect, but Mashable caught it earlier and reported Wednesday that a Facebook spokesperson confirmed it.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

We found that it was possible to scroll through a few rows of photos before being prompted to sign in, making it difficult to do a deep dive on anyone's account.

The move is in line with Instagram's decision earlier in October to get rid of the Following tab, which gave folks a window into the posts and accounts their friends were engaging with.