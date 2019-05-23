Instagram will now let you upload landscape videos to IGTV

Instagram

Instagram will now support landscape videos on its IGTV platform.

The Facebook-owned photo app said Thursday that its adding the capability following requests from creators and viewers. Previously, IGTV only supported vertical videos. Viewers can now also watch landscape videos in full-screen by turning their phone sideways.

"We realize this is an evolution from where IGTV started -- we believe it's the right change for viewers and creators," Instagram said in a statement. "In many ways, opening IGTV to more than just vertical videos is similar to when we opened Instagram to more than just square photos in 2015. It enabled creativity to flourish and engagement to rise - and we believe the same will happen again with IGTV."

Instagram launched IGTV last year as a standalone app geared toward programming from creators. It features longer videos and is also accessible from the main Instagram app. In February, Instagram allowed creators to upload previews of their IGTV videos to their feed.

Instagram says landscape video could be especially useful for high-motion videos that feature several people, such as those depicting dance and sports.