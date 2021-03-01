Instagram will let you broadcast live video with more people

James Martin/CNET

Instagram, a social media app owned by Facebook, said Monday it's rolling out a new tool that will allow users to live stream video with more people.

Called Live Rooms, the feature lets users broadcast a live video on Instagram with up to three other people. Previously, Instagram users could only live stream with one other person.

Instagram

Live video has been used during the coronavirus pandemic to stream workout routines, concerts and other gatherings, so it's no surprise that social networks are doubling down on this product. Taking on video conferencing apps such as Zoom, Facebook Messenger also released a product called Rooms last year.

To start a Live Room, users swipe left and choose the Live camera option. After adding a title, they tap the Rooms icon to add guests to the live broadcast. Instagram users can request to go live with another person. The user hosting the online space can also search for a guest to add to their live video.

Social networks have also been looking at new ways to allow creators to earn more money from their fans. Instagram live viewers, for example, can purchase "badges" for the hosts, allowing them to earn tips for their broadcasts. Creators can also sell products through Instagram's shopping feature during a live stream or host a live fundraiser.

Instagram said Live Rooms will roll out globally for everyone soon but didn't provide an exact date.