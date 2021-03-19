Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger are down

Angela Lang/CNET

It's not just you. Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger appeared to be down for many people on Friday. Issues started to pop up at the three Facebook-owned apps around 10 a.m. PT, according to reports on DownDetector.

People, including us here at CNET, ran into errors when trying to send messages on WhatsApp and Messenger. The Instagram app also wasn't showing new posts and instead said "Couldn't Refresh Feed."

Facebook didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

In usual fashion, many people turned to other social media sites to commiserate, sparking trending topics on Twitter.