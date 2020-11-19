CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram updates Threads app with Status tab, revamped navigation system

The standalone is app is designed for messaging close friends.

Instagram Threads Status tab update

Instagram's Threads app is getting a refresh.

 Instagram

Instagram is givings its Threads app a refresh with a new Status tab and a tabbed navigation system, the company said Thursday. Threads is a companion app for Instagram designed for messaging close friends and sharing photos, videos and Stories in a private setting. The app launched last year, following the death of Instagram's other standalone messaging app, Direct.

With the new Status tab, Instagram says users can more easily stay up to date with and interact with a friend's Story or status. The tabbed navigation system is designed to allow users to easily move between sections in the app.

Last month, Threads added an inbox tab for "Everyone Else," where users could see all their other messages and chat threads on Instagram within the app. With this most recent update, they can now take a picture or video and share it on Instagram Stories along with their Close Friends story straight from the Threads app.  

The Status tab is available to Threads users worldwide starting Thursday.

