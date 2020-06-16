Instagram to review how its policies, algorithm impact black users

Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram plans to reevaluate its policies in an effort to ensure black voices are heard on the app. In a blog post on Tuesday, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri promised to address inequities in the social media company's approach to harassment, account verification, content distribution and algorithmic bias.

"The irony that we're a platform that stands for elevating Black voices, but at the same time Black people are often harassed, afraid of being 'shadowbanned', and disagree with many content takedowns, is not lost on me," wrote Mosseri. "This is a moment when people around the world are rightfully demanding actions over words, and we owe the same to our community."

The promised policy review follows Instagram "hearing concern" from users about whether the social media app suppresses black voices, said Mosseri.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, is taking heat for allowing some of President Donald Trump's posts addressing recent Black Lives Matter protests to remain on the social media platform, whereas Twitter chose to hide similar posts. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has defended the decision saying Trump's post didn't violate the company's rules against creating "imminent risk of specific harms or dangers."