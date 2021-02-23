Instagram, TikTok add resources to support users suffering from eating disorders

Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram and TikTok on Monday added new resources to offer support to users suffering from negative body image or eating disorders.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, said it's expanding its work with experts to better inform policies for more positive content. In the Instagram app, if you search a particular word or phrase associated with negative body image or eating disorders, instead of presenting search results, a message pops up asking if Instagram can be of any help.

"Posts with words you're searching for often encourage behavior that can cause harm and even lead to death," Facebook said in a blog post. "If you're going through something difficult, we'd like to help."

Users can tap a blue button labeled Get Support or tap See Results to continue with their search. The pop-up message could give users a moment of pause to seek help, or reword a search so as to not see potentially triggering content if they're in recovery from an eating disorder.

If you choose the Get Support option, Instagram will offer a few options like contacting a friend. You can also choose to talk with a helpline volunteer. Instagram links to over a dozen hotlines for resources like National Eating Disorders Association, the Trevor Project and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, among others. Instagram also has other tips to help when in a crisis like deep breathing, putting off decisions for 24 hours, taking a walk, drinking water and more.

Enlarge Image TikTok

TikTok is rolling out similar features. Starting this week, if you search for a hashtags or phrases related to eating disorders, TikTok will provide access to the NEDA Helpline. The app will also provide tips "developed with eating disorders experts on how to identify negative self-talk, think about one's own positive attributes and strengths, or support a friend who may be struggling," TikTok said in a blog post.

TikTok said it's also introducing permanent public service announcements, developed with input from the NEDA, on some hashtags to drive awareness and foster support around people affected by eating disorders.

Pinterest has a similar safeguard feature. When users search for certain phrases or words, the app offers a link to NEDA's website for further resources. Tumblr also has a pop-up message for potentially triggering or dangerous searches.

When CNET searched similar terms on the Facebook app, however, there didn't appear to be any resources that generate simply by searching a given word.

Facebook didn't respond to a request for comment.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.