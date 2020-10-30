Instagram temporarily removes Recent tab ahead of US election

Instagram on Thursday took steps to cut down misinformation ahead of next week's US presidential election. The Facebook-owned social media app temporarily hid the Recent tab from all hashtags.
"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," it wrote in a tweet.
This story will be updated shortly.
