CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Mandalorian season 2 Apple One launch NASA's 'Greater Pumpkin' Spiders with legs that hear Google's Halloween Doodle game CDC on trick-or-treating risks Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin

Instagram temporarily removes Recent tab ahead of US election

You won't find recent posts when you check a hashtag.

Listen
- 00:19
instagram-logo-apple-iphone-11-3444
Angela Lang/CNET

Instagram on Thursday took steps to cut down misinformation ahead of next week's US presidential election. The Facebook-owned social media app temporarily hid the Recent tab from all hashtags. 

"We're doing this to reduce the real-time spread of potentially harmful content that could pop up around the election," it wrote in a tweet.

This story will be updated shortly.