Instagram stickers now let you send music, ask questions live

Instagram

There're now more ways to use the questions sticker on Instagram.

On Tuesday, the image-oriented social network added features that let users interact with each other in new ways. The popular photo app now lets you use question stickers in Live, and people can respond to questions with music.

For example, you can use a sticker question in Stories to ask friends what their favorite holiday track is or what new song is stuck in their head. People can respond by choosing a song from the music library. You can tap the Play button and listen to the track, according to an Instagram blog post.

Instagram also lets you take photos and videos in Stories while playing music on the app. New effects in the camera can respond to the beats and sounds of a song.

You can also now use the questions sticker on Instagram Live. For example, if you're watching a beauty blogger live, you may see Q&A in your Stories tray. You can see what questions the blogger is currently answering, and if you want to ask more questions, you can go back to their story and fill out the questionnaire. Your question will appear in their questions list.

In addition, you can use countdown stickers in Stories. Whether it's your friend's birthday or the New Year, you can add the sticker in your Instagram story, name the countdown, choose a color and share it with your friends to remind them of an upcoming event. Everyone who follows or shares your countdown will be notified when the countdown ends.

You can update the Instagram app for iOS and Android today and try the new features out.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Netflix series: There's no shortage of original Netflix series to binge.