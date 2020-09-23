Instagram Reels now lets you record clips up to 30 seconds

Instagram

Instagram on Wednesday said it's extending the time limit for clips on Reels, its short-form video platform, from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. Creators will now also be able to extend the timer when recording to 10 seconds, and can trim and delete any clip during the editing process.

"We continue to improve Reels based on people's feedback, and these updates make it easier to create and edit," Instagram Reels product director Tessa Lyons-Laing said in a statement.

Instagram launched Reels, its TikTok competitor, last month. Short-form video has become the latest craze across social media platforms, with sites like YouTube also adding a new format called Shorts to rival TikTok and Reels. Pinterest is testing a similar tool called Story Pins.

Instagram also said the CMT Music Awards will be the first major US awards show to announce nominees exclusively on Reels. (Disclosure: CMT and CNET are owned by the same parent company, ViacomCBS.)