Instagram Mute, because FOMO eventually wanes

Instagram

Instagram on Tuesday introduced a feature that lets you Mute accounts without unfollowing them.

With it, you can filter out the oversharers, brands you only follow for the deals, miserable photographers, people who costume their cats or hashtag-happy friends from your feed -- and they'll never be notified, so no hurt feelings.

But when asked if you admired the latest story comprised of unappetizing food shots, you can still access posts from their profile page and tell them how yummy it looked. If they tagged you in a post, you'll still get notifications, too.

And if they get suspicious about your lack of interaction -- or hopefully, more interesting -- you can always unmute them.

Instagram Stories: Everything you need to master Instagram's Snapchat-like feature.