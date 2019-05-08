Instagram might change its rules around banning accounts

Getty Images

Instagram is reportedly working on new guidelines for account removals.

The photo sharing site plans to roll out a new policy in which accounts are taken down after a certain number of violations in a particular time frame, according to a Wednesday report by Engadget. The number of violations and how much time is allotted weren't disclosed because the company doesn't want people taking advantage of the guidelines, according to the report.

Currently, accounts are allowed a "certain percentage" of violations within a period of time before they're banned, according to Engadget. But users who post more often are then allowed more violations.

With the new policy, all users reportedly will be held to the same standard.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last week, Instagram and parent company Facebook banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and far-right commentators Milo Yiannopoulos and Laura Loomer. Facebook has faced mounting pressure from civil rights groups to tackle hate speech, especially after a gunman used the platform to livestream an attack at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

In March, Facebook said it was banning white nationalist and separatist content from its platform. However, more than a month after the New Zealand attacks, Facebook and Instagram were still hosting videos of the shootings.