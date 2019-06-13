James Martin/CNET

Instagram is down, with an outage hitting the social media platform Thursday afternoon.

Checking it on the Instagram mobile app brings up a "couldn't refresh feed" message, while attempting to use the desktop website comes up with a Facebook logo and a "Sorry, something went wrong" message.

Down Detector recorded more than 38,000 reports as of 3:00 p.m. PT.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on how long it's been down, when it will be back up, what caused the outage and whether it is global.

The #instagramdown hashtag on Twitter has seen hundreds of posts already during the outage.

"Instagrammers running towards Twitter to confirm #instagramdown!!" one tweet says.

Others are complaining they don't know what to do with their time now.

Me figuring out what to do with my time now. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TlymRV7iUB — Freya (@Freya140303) June 13, 2019

A lot of people used Twitter to check if it was their Wi-Fi or Instagram that was the problem.

When you realize that Instagram is down and it's not just a problem with your WiFi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/XwhLNgngBy — ScaleLA (@ScaleLosAngeles) June 13, 2019

Unhappy users also complained of repetitive outages across Instagram.