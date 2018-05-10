Instagram users across the globe were reporting that the photo-sharing site was down Thursday.

Website checker Down For Everyone Or Just Me? says the 'Gram should be functioning. But just before 6 a.m. PT, Instagram's website was showing a server error and the mobile app wouldn't refresh. So users vented their frustration on Twitter, using the hashtag #instagramdown.

First published, May 10 at 5:56 a.m. PT.

Update, 6:01 a.m. PT: It's back! The outage appears to have lasted about 15 minutes.