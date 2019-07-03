CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram is down for some users, so let's just call it a day

Facebook and WhatsApp are also reportedly having problems.

US-IT-FACEBOOK-INSTAGRAM

Trying to scroll through Instagram? You're not the only one having issues. 

 Afp / AFP/Getty Images

Some folks scrolling through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are reporting the services (all owned by Facebook) are down, Wednesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The hashstags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown are even trending worldwide on Twitter. 

Twitter, meanwhile is up and running, and packed with jokes and complaints about the social media disruption.

Everyone's just trying to manage the best they can. 

Originally published July 3.
Update, 8:45 a.m. PT: Adds additional tweet reactions. 

