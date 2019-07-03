Some folks scrolling through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are reporting the services (all owned by Facebook) are down, Wednesday.
Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The hashstags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown are even trending worldwide on Twitter.
Twitter, meanwhile is up and running, and packed with jokes and complaints about the social media disruption.
Everyone's just trying to manage the best they can.
Originally published July 3.
Update, 8:45 a.m. PT: Adds additional tweet reactions.
Discuss: Instagram is down for some users, so let's just call it a day
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.