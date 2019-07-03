Instagram is down for some users, so let's just call it a day

Afp / AFP/Getty Images

Some folks scrolling through Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are reporting the services (all owned by Facebook) are down, Wednesday.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The hashstags #instagramdown, #facebookdown and #whatsappdown are even trending worldwide on Twitter.

Twitter, meanwhile is up and running, and packed with jokes and complaints about the social media disruption.

Everyone going to twitter to see if Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Iyo0FCbZ49 — Ashtyn Taylor (@AshtynTaylor10) July 3, 2019

WHY IS EVERY SOCIAL MEDIA DOWN. I DONT WANNA GET OUT OF MY ROOM AND INTERACT #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/M6ZeEiyxMU — luisa (@luisaaafg) July 3, 2019

I love seeing everyone go into meltdown on Twitter when social media crashes.....let me continue reading my book #instagramdown #whatsappdown #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/QbbEhisN3g — Pasha (@pash_heather) July 3, 2019

Everyone's just trying to manage the best they can.

Instagram is down! To help everyone cope, here's a seal. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/zWTwRq9rjP — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) July 3, 2019

Originally published July 3.

Update, 8:45 a.m. PT: Adds additional tweet reactions.