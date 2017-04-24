Instagram is back up, please resume your shameless food pics

Alfred Ng/CNET

Heartbreak raced across social media on Monday afternoon when Instagram stopped working.

The social network, which boasts more than 500 million daily active users and 200 million users of its Stories feature, experienced several issues starting around 1:30 p.m. ET. Instagram didn't clarify what the cause was but said it was aware of issues with the app on Twitter.

Instagram's app and website came back online about an hour after the issues took the website down.



The website on desktop took a while to load, or in some cases just doesn't work. Instagram fans flocked to Twitter, another social network, to air their grievances about the fallen app.



With the outage coinciding directly with lunch hour on the East Coast, it's almost as if thousands of people were missing out on posting carefully edited photos of their meals. How else are people supposed to know that I eat food?

An Instagram spokesperson said the app's services came back online at about 2:25 p.m. ET. Everybody calm down, you can spam your food pictures again.