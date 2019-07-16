CNET también está disponible en español.

Instagram is down…again

Hold off on posting your pictures for just a little while.

Another day, another outage for Instagram.

Instagram appears to be down for some people Tuesday afternoon. DownDetector showed a spike in reports starting just past 1 p.m. ET. 

Users reported Instagram would crash or not even open on their phones. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration about the outage. 

Instagram went down temporarily back in June. 

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More info to come.

Originally published on July 16, 11:40 a.m. PT.

Update, 11: 52 a.m. PT:  Adds more details of outage.

