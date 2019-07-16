Instagram appears to be down for some people Tuesday afternoon. DownDetector showed a spike in reports starting just past 1 p.m. ET.
Users reported Instagram would crash or not even open on their phones. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration about the outage.
Instagram went down temporarily back in June.
Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
More info to come.
Originally published on July 16, 11:40 a.m. PT.
Update, 11: 52 a.m. PT: Adds more details of outage.
Discuss: Instagram is down…again
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.