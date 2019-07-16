Instagram is down…again

James Martin/CNET

Instagram appears to be down for some people Tuesday afternoon. DownDetector showed a spike in reports starting just past 1 p.m. ET.

Users reported Instagram would crash or not even open on their phones. Many took to Twitter to express their frustration about the outage.

Can someone recreate #MySpace cuz im so fed up with #instagramdown YET AGAIN🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — lawnss (@lawnzzzzz) July 16, 2019

@instagram idk if it’s just me but your app is glitching — miiaaaliyah (@miiaaaliyah) July 16, 2019

If it keeps happening like this, we will run out of GIFs to post#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KRYvZJHQ78 — 9GAG (@9GAG) July 16, 2019

Instagram went down temporarily back in June.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

More info to come.

Originally published on July 16, 11:40 a.m. PT.

Update, 11: 52 a.m. PT: Adds more details of outage.