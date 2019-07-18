Instagram is back up but having a rough week

James Martin/CNET

Instagram suffered two outages so far this week. On Tuesday, the photo app was unusable by some who were unable to open it at all. This issue lasted for several hours according to Downdetector.

Then on Wednesday, Instagram went down again for a shorter period of time with users citing the same issues of the app not opening or freezing after it does open.

There was a global Instagram outage for an hour back in June.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Originally published July 16 at 11:40 a.m. PT.

Update 11: 52 a.m. PT: Adds more details about the outage. July 18: Update on status.