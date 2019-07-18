CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Mobile

Instagram is back up but having a rough week

Will someone think of the people taking pictures of their food?

instagram-logo-promo-2954

Another day, another outage for Instagram.

 James Martin/CNET

Instagram suffered two outages so far this week. On Tuesday, the photo app was unusable by some who were unable to open it at all. This issue lasted for several hours according to Downdetector

Then on Wednesday, Instagram went down again for a shorter period of time with users citing the same issues of the app not opening or freezing after it does open. 

There was a global Instagram outage for an hour back in June.

Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Originally published July 16 at 11:40 a.m. PT.

Update 11: 52 a.m. PT:  Adds more details about the outage. July 18: Update on status.

Now playing: Watch this: How to get your Instagram account back from hackers (The...
4:29
Next Article: Prime Day 2019: The leftovers